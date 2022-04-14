Brotherhood (BOG) Tokenomics
Brotherhood (BOG) Information
The family will forever support crypto and the meme community. A tribute to both brothers - a symbol of unity, legacy, and brotherhood!
A memecoin inspired by the legendary Bogdanoff twins, the unseen architects of the crypto-world and beyond. From an undisclosed location, they continue to control the markets and shape our future. The plan is in motion... The only official Bogdanoff memecoin.
BOGDANOFF is a meme community on Solana, The project was fair-launched on Pump.fun, This is a purely community-driven project.
Brotherhood (BOG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Brotherhood (BOG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Brotherhood (BOG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Brotherhood (BOG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BOG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BOG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BOG's tokenomics, explore BOG token's live price!
BOG Price Prediction
Want to know where BOG might be heading? Our BOG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.