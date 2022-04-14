BROKIE AI ($BROKIE) Tokenomics
BROKIE AI ($BROKIE) Information
The meme itself revolves around "brokie" who is a cute, funny, and an ambitious figure who looks to turn his $2 investment into $1000 through his $BROKIE investment. The projects main goal is to bring light to the idea of "being broke" as everyone in this world starts broke, or is currently broke. We want to be able to bring light to the idea of "having fun with your friends" in the space.
$BROKIE currently has an AI agent based persona, but the project will be expanding towards IP based content such as memes and animations as well. Overall, BROKIE is meant to serve as a community empowered by the drive to see BROKIE win, and finally achieve his 4 figure dream!
BROKIE AI ($BROKIE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for BROKIE AI ($BROKIE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
BROKIE AI ($BROKIE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BROKIE AI ($BROKIE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $BROKIE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $BROKIE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand $BROKIE's tokenomics, explore $BROKIE token's live price!
$BROKIE Price Prediction
Want to know where $BROKIE might be heading? Our $BROKIE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.