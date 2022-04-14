Broge (BROGE) Tokenomics
Broge (BROGE) Information
Originally Broge on Base was headed up by one developer. That developer divested or burned their tokens, and burned the initial LP. A few community members have put banded together to make Broge truly an open community token. A set of tenets has been created, the first of which is transparency, the second is that all members of the community have a voice in the ongoing development of the token. The third tenet is that all community-driven projects that can be will be open source. The final tenet is be chill, always. A first draft community white paper has been written and made available. There is a new web site. Community members have willingly airdropped their own tokens to raise awareness and adoption. There's new socials. Even a new mascot design.
Broge (BROGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Broge (BROGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BROGE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BROGE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.