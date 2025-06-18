What is Broccoli The Gangsta (BROC)

BROC is a meme token that leverages the popularity of Broccoli the Gangsta Meme that's already famous on Social Media. Built on the Solana blockchain, BROC is a content creation token with the purpose of entertainement through an animated series and NFTs. Utilities will be released later as stated on our roadmap, around revenue sharing of the profits of the explotation of the IP.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Broccoli The Gangsta (BROC) Resource Official Website

Broccoli The Gangsta (BROC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Broccoli The Gangsta (BROC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BROC token's extensive tokenomics now!