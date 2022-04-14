Brilliant Crypto Token (BRIL) Tokenomics
Brilliant Crypto Token (BRIL) Information
The “Brilliant Crypto Token (BRIL)” is a utility token that can be used within the blockchain game “Brilliantcrypto”. The “Brilliantcrypto” allows users to purchase pickaxes (NFT) for gameplay, gems (NFT) that can be traded in-game, and other uses such as pickaxe recovery and leveling up. BRIL can also be earned by mining in gameplay.
In recent years, Play to Earn games have begun to attract attention as a model for earning money while playing, but there are concerns that the system is unsustainable because it is easy for the first player to profit. Brilliantcrypto” aims to solve the sustainability issues of Play to Earn games by introducing a new model called ‘Proof of Gaming’ inspired by Bitcoin.
Understanding the tokenomics of Brilliant Crypto Token (BRIL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BRIL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BRIL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
BRIL Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.