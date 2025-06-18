Bridged WAVAX Price (WAVAX)
The live price of Bridged WAVAX (WAVAX) today is 18.6 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WAVAX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bridged WAVAX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Bridged WAVAX price change within the day is -2.59%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Bridged WAVAX to USD was $ -0.49507260885134.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bridged WAVAX to USD was $ -2.5944954000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bridged WAVAX to USD was $ +0.2001880800.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bridged WAVAX to USD was $ -0.784223912816.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.49507260885134
|-2.59%
|30 Days
|$ -2.5944954000
|-13.94%
|60 Days
|$ +0.2001880800
|+1.08%
|90 Days
|$ -0.784223912816
|-4.04%
Discover the latest price analysis of Bridged WAVAX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.50%
-2.59%
-16.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Understanding the tokenomics of Bridged WAVAX (WAVAX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WAVAX token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 WAVAX to VND
₫489,459
|1 WAVAX to AUD
A$28.458
|1 WAVAX to GBP
￡13.764
|1 WAVAX to EUR
€15.996
|1 WAVAX to USD
$18.6
|1 WAVAX to MYR
RM78.864
|1 WAVAX to TRY
₺735.258
|1 WAVAX to JPY
¥2,697.558
|1 WAVAX to RUB
₽1,460.844
|1 WAVAX to INR
₹1,607.412
|1 WAVAX to IDR
Rp304,917.984
|1 WAVAX to KRW
₩25,549.332
|1 WAVAX to PHP
₱1,060.572
|1 WAVAX to EGP
￡E.935.394
|1 WAVAX to BRL
R$102.114
|1 WAVAX to CAD
C$25.296
|1 WAVAX to BDT
৳2,273.664
|1 WAVAX to NGN
₦28,747.974
|1 WAVAX to UAH
₴772.458
|1 WAVAX to VES
Bs1,897.2
|1 WAVAX to PKR
Rs5,269.008
|1 WAVAX to KZT
₸9,647.262
|1 WAVAX to THB
฿606.174
|1 WAVAX to TWD
NT$550.002
|1 WAVAX to AED
د.إ68.262
|1 WAVAX to CHF
Fr15.066
|1 WAVAX to HKD
HK$145.824
|1 WAVAX to MAD
.د.م169.446
|1 WAVAX to MXN
$353.028