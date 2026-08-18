BRICKTON Price Today

The live BRICKTON (BRICK) price today is $ 0, with a 26.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current BRICK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BRICK.

BRICKTON currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 13,991.29, with a circulating supply of 995.96M BRICK. During the last 24 hours, BRICK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00120627, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BRICK moved -5.22% in the last hour and -32.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

BRICKTON (BRICK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.99K$ 13.99K $ 13.99K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.99K$ 13.99K $ 13.99K Circulation Supply 995.96M 995.96M 995.96M Total Supply 995,964,800.064857 995,964,800.064857 995,964,800.064857

The current Market Cap of BRICKTON is $ 13.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BRICK is 995.96M, with a total supply of 995964800.064857. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.99K.