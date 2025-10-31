brickcoin (BRICK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00115065$ 0.00115065 $ 0.00115065 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.05% Price Change (1D) -8.40% Price Change (7D) -15.57% Price Change (7D) -15.57%

brickcoin (BRICK) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, BRICK traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. BRICK's all-time high price is $ 0.00115065, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BRICK has changed by -0.05% over the past hour, -8.40% over 24 hours, and -15.57% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

brickcoin (BRICK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 9.19K$ 9.19K $ 9.19K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.19K$ 9.19K $ 9.19K Circulation Supply 994.71M 994.71M 994.71M Total Supply 994,713,241.986333 994,713,241.986333 994,713,241.986333

The current Market Cap of brickcoin is $ 9.19K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BRICK is 994.71M, with a total supply of 994713241.986333. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.19K.