Breaking Bread is a pioneer in Solana meme token designed around a simple and transparent rewards system. With 0% tax on trades, every holder benefits directly from activity without hidden costs or penalties. The token automatically redistributes 100% of creator rewards from Pump.fun back to the community, ensuring fair participation for all holders. The project emphasizes consistency, trust, and community engagement, framing daily “breaking of bread” rewards as both a symbolic ritual and a practical way to sustain value for those who participate.