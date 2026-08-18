Brazilian real Price Today

The live Brazilian real (WBRL) price today is $ 0.194312, with a 0.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current WBRL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.194312 per WBRL.

Brazilian real currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,595,298, with a circulating supply of 8.21M WBRL. During the last 24 hours, WBRL traded between $ 0.192403 (low) and $ 0.194271 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.227925, while the all-time low was $ 0.144206.

In short-term performance, WBRL moved +0.03% in the last hour and +0.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 300.44.

Brazilian real (WBRL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.60M$ 1.60M $ 1.60M Volume (24H) $ 300.44$ 300.44 $ 300.44 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.60M$ 1.60M $ 1.60M Circulation Supply 8.21M 8.21M 8.21M Total Supply 8,210,152.499999999 8,210,152.499999999 8,210,152.499999999

The current Market Cap of Brazilian real is $ 1.60M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 300.44. The circulating supply of WBRL is 8.21M, with a total supply of 8210152.499999999. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.60M.