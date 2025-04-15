What is BRAZILIAN MIKU (MIKU)

In the second place this year, we have everyone's beloved Vocaloid, Hatsune Miku! But not it's not just your normal Miku this time, it's her alternative versions from every country on Earth and every fandom in existence. This year's biggest fan art craze started with artist @ErinArtista posting artwork of Brazilian Miku tanned with visible tan lines, wearing sunglasses on her head, a crop top with the flag of Brazil on it and short denim shorts. Two months later, another artist posted an artwork inspired by it, and the rest is meme history, as the design inspired hundreds of artists to share their versions of Brazilian Miku, which was followed by artists taking the idea further and creating versions of Miku from France, Poland, Mexico and other countries, and furthermore yet as Miku started traveling through fandoms. Suffice it to say, we've got hundreds of amazing artworks for every Miku fan to enjoy and built an entire Mikuverse together in the process.

BRAZILIAN MIKU (MIKU) Resource Official Website