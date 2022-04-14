Brat (BRAT) Information

$BRAT is a BASE memecoin embodying the spirit of rebellion, chaos, and underground domination, driven by a narrative of payback and revolution. With strong community backing, a polished brand, and an upcoming game, $BRAT is positioning itself as the next cult classic on BASE.

BRAT is no ordinary lab rat. Heis been through the ringer, experimented on by the biggest, baddest memecoins out there. Their mission? To find that perfect formula that'll send any memecoin flying straight to the moon!