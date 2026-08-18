What is today's price of brainfart (BRAIN)?

The live price is £, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 1.20%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of BRAIN are in circulation?

The circulating supply of BRAIN is 999288068.673137, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own brainfart?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of BRAIN across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of brainfart today?

The market capitalization stands at £8833.5682339003695000, positioning brainfart at rank #6974 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is BRAIN being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded £-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of brainfart?

The recent price movement of 1.20% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.