Brain Frog (BRAIN) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Brain Frog (BRAIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Brain Frog (BRAIN) Information

Where Artificial Intelligence meets memes. Research, create and innovate - all in one place with $BRAIN

$BRAIN introduces a multi-functional AI bot, empowering users with intelligence and creative tools like never before

The fusion of AI brilliance and meme culture. $BRAIN is more than a token—it’s the neural link connecting humor, innovation, and decentralization, built on Ethereum and powered by its community.

https://brain-frog.io/

Brain Frog (BRAIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Brain Frog (BRAIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 29.80K
$ 29.80K
Total Supply:
$ 10.00M
$ 10.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 10.00M
$ 10.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 29.80K
$ 29.80K
All-Time High:
$ 0.322994
$ 0.322994
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00298001
$ 0.00298001

Brain Frog (BRAIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Brain Frog (BRAIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BRAIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BRAIN tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

BRAIN Price Prediction

Want to know where BRAIN might be heading? Our BRAIN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.