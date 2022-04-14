Boys Club (BOYS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Boys Club (BOYS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Boys Club (BOYS) Information Boys Club is a homage to the origin story of Pepe. Pepe and his friends Brett, Andy and Wolf are described in the comic. It originated from a discussion about contract addresses in an Andy whales chat, and as such the contract address starts with 0x70, compared to Pepe's 0x69 and Andy's 0x68. Boys Club's main goals are to develop a 24/7/365 spaces for members and to support Matt Furie and his works. Official Website: https://0x70.club Whitepaper: https://medium.com/@0x70club Buy BOYS Now!

Market Cap: $ 157.69K
Total Supply: $ 1.00T
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00T
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 157.69K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Boys Club (BOYS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Boys Club (BOYS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BOYS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BOYS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BOYS's tokenomics, explore BOYS token's live price!

