BoxBet Price Today

The live BoxBet (BXBT) price today is $ 0.00131941, with a 0.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current BXBT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00131941 per BXBT.

BoxBet currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 125,906, with a circulating supply of 95.43M BXBT. During the last 24 hours, BXBT traded between $ 0.00131545 (low) and $ 0.00133619 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.270894, while the all-time low was $ 0.00115543.

In short-term performance, BXBT moved -- in the last hour and -1.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 39.47.

BoxBet (BXBT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 125.91K$ 125.91K $ 125.91K Volume (24H) $ 39.47$ 39.47 $ 39.47 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 131.94K$ 131.94K $ 131.94K Circulation Supply 95.43M 95.43M 95.43M Total Supply 95,426,355.20819066 95,426,355.20819066 95,426,355.20819066

The current Market Cap of BoxBet is $ 125.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 39.47. The circulating supply of BXBT is 95.43M, with a total supply of 95426355.20819066. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 131.94K.