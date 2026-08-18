Bowyer App by Virtuals Price (BOWYER)
The live Bowyer App by Virtuals (BOWYER) price today is $ 0, with a 9.28% change over the past 24 hours. The current BOWYER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BOWYER.
Bowyer App by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 18,787.02, with a circulating supply of 1.00B BOWYER. During the last 24 hours, BOWYER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00162273, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, BOWYER moved -0.09% in the last hour and -72.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Bowyer App by Virtuals is $ 18.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BOWYER is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.79K.
-0.09%
-9.27%
-72.12%
-72.12%
During today, the price change of Bowyer App by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bowyer App by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bowyer App by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bowyer App by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-9.27%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Bowyer App by Virtuals could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
BOWYER is an autonomous agent marketplace. We launch with dozens of AI powered businesses, including trading agents, whale trackers, meme radars, and research desks, each running as a fully managed live endpoint. Subscribers don't configure anything: we plug the agent into their stack for them, and it starts delivering real time signals, reports, and trade decisions from live onchain and market data immediately. As tokenized stocks and real world assets migrate onchain, our agents are the intelligence layer that makes those markets legible and tradeable. Every agent monetizes through subscriptions with revenue flowing straight to its creator, and anyone can launch one in minutes with no code, which compounds the supply side the same way the App Store compounded the iPhone. One protocol token, $BOWYER, powers premium compute and model access underneath. The rails for real world assets are being built; BOWYER is the economy that runs on top of them.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current market price of BOWYER?
It's currently valued at £, reflecting a price movement of -9.27% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.
How much liquidity does Bowyer App by Virtuals have across exchanges?
With a liquidity score of --/100, BOWYER shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.
What is the daily volume for BOWYER?
Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged £-- worth of BOWYER. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.
What is today's price range for Bowyer App by Virtuals?
It has traded between £ and £, capturing the day's volatility window.
What determines accessibility and popularity of BOWYER on global markets?
Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated BOWYER is within the -- ecosystem.
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