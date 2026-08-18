Bowyer App by Virtuals Price Today

The live Bowyer App by Virtuals (BOWYER) price today is $ 0, with a 9.28% change over the past 24 hours. The current BOWYER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BOWYER.

Bowyer App by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 18,787.02, with a circulating supply of 1.00B BOWYER. During the last 24 hours, BOWYER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00162273, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BOWYER moved -0.09% in the last hour and -72.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Bowyer App by Virtuals (BOWYER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 18.79K$ 18.79K $ 18.79K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.79K$ 18.79K $ 18.79K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Bowyer App by Virtuals is $ 18.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BOWYER is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.79K.