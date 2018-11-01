BOTXCOIN (BOTX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BOTXCOIN (BOTX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BOTXCOIN (BOTX) Information botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provide a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). Official Website: http://botxcoin.com Whitepaper: https://botxcoin.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/Whitepaper-botXcoin-4.pdf Buy BOTX Now!

BOTXCOIN (BOTX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BOTXCOIN (BOTX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 20.87M $ 20.87M $ 20.87M Total Supply: $ 5.00B $ 5.00B $ 5.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.76B $ 1.76B $ 1.76B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 59.32M $ 59.32M $ 59.32M All-Time High: $ 3.27 $ 3.27 $ 3.27 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.01186411 $ 0.01186411 $ 0.01186411 Learn more about BOTXCOIN (BOTX) price

BOTXCOIN (BOTX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BOTXCOIN (BOTX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BOTX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BOTX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BOTX's tokenomics, explore BOTX token's live price!

