Boton AI (BOTON) Tokenomics
Boton AI (BOTON) Information
BOTON is an AI-powered platform revolutionizing content creation and community engagement for crypto projects, especially meme coins. Projects integrate BOTON's custom AI bots into their Telegram groups, enabling community members to quickly generate branded content like memes, enhancing engagement cost-effectively. Every memecoin spends thousand of dollars on deployment, marketing and listings but they forget about the art, art is something what a memecoin can make or break. Boton creates art for a fraction of a price of a designer!
Boton AI (BOTON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Boton AI (BOTON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Boton AI (BOTON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Boton AI (BOTON) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BOTON tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BOTON tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BOTON's tokenomics, explore BOTON token's live price!
BOTON Price Prediction
Want to know where BOTON might be heading? Our BOTON price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.