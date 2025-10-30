Botanix Staked Bitcoin (STBTC) Price Information (USD)

Botanix Staked Bitcoin (STBTC) real-time price is $109,566. Over the past 24 hours, STBTC traded between a low of $ 108,920 and a high of $ 113,611, showing active market volatility. STBTC's all-time high price is $ 128,136, while its all-time low price is $ 105,793.

In terms of short-term performance, STBTC has changed by -0.20% over the past hour, -3.56% over 24 hours, and -1.26% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Botanix Staked Bitcoin (STBTC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.84M$ 10.84M $ 10.84M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.84M$ 10.84M $ 10.84M Circulation Supply 98.90 98.90 98.90 Total Supply 98.89578927982225 98.89578927982225 98.89578927982225

The current Market Cap of Botanix Staked Bitcoin is $ 10.84M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STBTC is 98.90, with a total supply of 98.89578927982225. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.84M.