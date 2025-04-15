BORED Price (BORED)
The live price of BORED (BORED) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 794.07K USD. BORED to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BORED Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BORED price change within the day is +0.41%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the BORED to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BORED price information.
During today, the price change of BORED to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BORED to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BORED to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BORED to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.41%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-23.57%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-42.97%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BORED: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.35%
+0.41%
+2.52%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$BORED is the leading meme coin on Ape Chain, inspired by the culture and creativity of the iconic Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). Designed to be more than just a token, $BORED embraces the power of community, humor, and blockchain innovation. As the flagship meme coin of the Ape ecosystem, $BORED delivers engaging campaigns, seamless on-chain utility, and endless fun, uniting Ape enthusiasts and meme coin lovers worldwide.
