Bop cat is a meme coin on SOL centered around creating a fun and engaging community-driven ecosystem. Bop cat was created by the popular artist RareDoodle. Crypto enthusiasts have created an exciting community centered around rare doodles creation “bop cat” with the intentions to bring entertainment and classic memes back to crypto. The cat is widely known for the way it bops up and down in your wallet and on DEX.
Understanding the tokenomics of Bop Cat (BOP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BOP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BOP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
