BOOKUSD Share Price (BUSS)
The live price of BOOKUSD Share (BUSS) today is 0.05905 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 97.75K USD. BUSS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BOOKUSD Share Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BOOKUSD Share price change within the day is -6.73%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.66M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BUSS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BUSS price information.
During today, the price change of BOOKUSD Share to USD was $ -0.00426492183882597.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BOOKUSD Share to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BOOKUSD Share to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BOOKUSD Share to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00426492183882597
|-6.73%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BOOKUSD Share: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.59%
-6.73%
-34.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BUSS is the native revenue-sharing token of the BOOKUSD protocol, a decentralized stablecoin system built on BNB Chain. Designed to capture and distribute the protocol’s value generation, BUSS allows holders to earn a share of all fees generated from core protocol activities, including BUD stablecoin minting and BOOK redemption events. What sets BUSS apart is its direct and transparent revenue model. Rather than relying on inflationary rewards or staking subsidies, BUSS delivers real yield by allocating 100% of protocol fees to those who deposit BUSS into the system. This model aligns user incentives with protocol growth and ensures that participants benefit directly from increased usage and adoption of BOOKUSD. The result is a token that combines passive earning potential with a long-term commitment to sustainability and simplicity in DeFi fee distribution.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of BOOKUSD Share (BUSS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BUSS token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BUSS to VND
₫1,553.90075
|1 BUSS to AUD
A$0.0903465
|1 BUSS to GBP
￡0.043697
|1 BUSS to EUR
€0.050783
|1 BUSS to USD
$0.05905
|1 BUSS to MYR
RM0.250372
|1 BUSS to TRY
₺2.3342465
|1 BUSS to JPY
¥8.5640215
|1 BUSS to RUB
₽4.637787
|1 BUSS to INR
₹5.103101
|1 BUSS to IDR
Rp968.032632
|1 BUSS to KRW
₩81.112261
|1 BUSS to PHP
₱3.367031
|1 BUSS to EGP
￡E.2.9696245
|1 BUSS to BRL
R$0.3241845
|1 BUSS to CAD
C$0.080308
|1 BUSS to BDT
৳7.218272
|1 BUSS to NGN
₦91.2670895
|1 BUSS to UAH
₴2.4523465
|1 BUSS to VES
Bs6.0231
|1 BUSS to PKR
Rs16.727684
|1 BUSS to KZT
₸30.6274635
|1 BUSS to THB
฿1.9244395
|1 BUSS to TWD
NT$1.7461085
|1 BUSS to AED
د.إ0.2167135
|1 BUSS to CHF
Fr0.0478305
|1 BUSS to HKD
HK$0.462952
|1 BUSS to MAD
.د.م0.5379455
|1 BUSS to MXN
$1.120769