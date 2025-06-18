BOOKUSD Price (BUD)
The live price of BOOKUSD (BUD) today is 0.978565 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 489.17K USD. BUD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BOOKUSD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BOOKUSD price change within the day is +0.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 500.26K USD
During today, the price change of BOOKUSD to USD was $ +0.00299323.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BOOKUSD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BOOKUSD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BOOKUSD to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00299323
|+0.31%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BOOKUSD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.06%
+0.31%
-0.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BUD is a decentralized stablecoin designed to maintain a soft peg to the US Dollar. It is the native stablecoin of the BOOKUSD protocol, a borrowing platform deployed on the BNB Chain. Users can mint BUD by depositing BOOK tokens as collateral, enabling access to on-chain liquidity without needing to sell their assets. The BOOKUSD protocol is a fork of Liquity V1, originally built on Ethereum, but modified to use BOOK—an asset native to the BNB Chain—instead of ETH as collateral. The protocol offers interest-free borrowing and operates with a liquidation mechanism based on collateral ratios and stability pools to maintain system health.
|1 BUD to VND
₫25,750.937975
|1 BUD to AUD
A$1.49720445
|1 BUD to GBP
￡0.7241381
|1 BUD to EUR
€0.8415659
|1 BUD to USD
$0.978565
|1 BUD to MYR
RM4.15890125
|1 BUD to TRY
₺38.66310315
|1 BUD to JPY
¥141.90171065
|1 BUD to RUB
₽76.86628075
|1 BUD to INR
₹84.4893021
|1 BUD to IDR
Rp16,042.0466136
|1 BUD to KRW
₩1,344.1764553
|1 BUD to PHP
₱55.74884805
|1 BUD to EGP
￡E.49.2805334
|1 BUD to BRL
R$5.37232185
|1 BUD to CAD
C$1.3308484
|1 BUD to BDT
৳119.6197856
|1 BUD to NGN
₦1,512.46027835
|1 BUD to UAH
₴40.63980445
|1 BUD to VES
Bs99.81363
|1 BUD to PKR
Rs277.2078932
|1 BUD to KZT
₸507.55230855
|1 BUD to THB
฿31.8816477
|1 BUD to TWD
NT$28.9263814
|1 BUD to AED
د.إ3.59133355
|1 BUD to CHF
Fr0.79263765
|1 BUD to HKD
HK$7.6719496
|1 BUD to MAD
.د.م8.91472715
|1 BUD to MXN
$18.5731637