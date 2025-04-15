Book of Lies Price (BOL)
The live price of Book of Lies (BOL) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 8.21K USD. BOL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Book of Lies Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Book of Lies price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 62.09B USD
Get real-time price updates of the BOL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BOL price information.
During today, the price change of Book of Lies to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Book of Lies to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Book of Lies to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Book of Lies to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-15.52%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-45.05%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Book of Lies: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-7.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Book of Lies (BOL) is a cryptocurrency project based on Solana that aims to immortalize meme culture within the blockchain. The project is inspired by the Book of Meme which is famous for it's Daily GM's. The Book of Lies however, will post Daily Lies. Our followers will be able to identify with our daily lies, allowing them to engage, share, and comment everyday. This will help grow our community each and every day, one lie at a time!
