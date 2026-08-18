Book of Ethereum Price Today

The live Book of Ethereum (BOOE) price today is $ 0.0247232, with a 1.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current BOOE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0247232 per BOOE.

Book of Ethereum currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,472,263, with a circulating supply of 100.00M BOOE. During the last 24 hours, BOOE traded between $ 0.02474226 (low) and $ 0.02556076 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.784594, while the all-time low was $ 0.00692796.

In short-term performance, BOOE moved -2.37% in the last hour and -2.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.19K.

Book of Ethereum (BOOE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.47M$ 2.47M $ 2.47M Volume (24H) $ 4.19K$ 4.19K $ 4.19K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.47M$ 2.47M $ 2.47M Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Book of Ethereum is $ 2.47M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.19K. The circulating supply of BOOE is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.47M.