boob Price Today

The live boob (BOOB) price today is $ 0, with a 10,96% change over the past 24 hours. The current BOOB to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BOOB.

boob currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 380 675, with a circulating supply of 999,97M BOOB. During the last 24 hours, BOOB traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0,00783346, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BOOB moved +0,27% in the last hour and -43,41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 29,38K.

boob (BOOB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 380,68K$ 380,68K $ 380,68K Volume (24H) $ 29,38K$ 29,38K $ 29,38K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 380,68K$ 380,68K $ 380,68K Circulation Supply 999,97M 999,97M 999,97M Total Supply 999 973 868,115927 999 973 868,115927 999 973 868,115927

The current Market Cap of boob is $ 380,68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 29,38K. The circulating supply of BOOB is 999,97M, with a total supply of 999973868.115927. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 380,68K.