Bonzi Price (BONZI)
The live price of Bonzi (BONZI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BONZI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bonzi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 279.96 USD
- Bonzi price change within the day is +0.36%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the BONZI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BONZI price information.
During today, the price change of Bonzi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bonzi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bonzi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bonzi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.36%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+22.65%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-45.82%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bonzi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.20%
+0.36%
+15.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Welcome to the world of Bonzi, the first vista meme, native only to @ethervista! He will explore the blockchain with you as your very own friend and sidekick! VISTA is a value-compounding deflationary currency. Wut ? This means Ethervista is constantly autobuying and burning the token, increasing the floor price each time. This is a type of feature that EthervistaDEX renders possible To date, 2.17% of the total supply has been bought and burned forever...
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BONZI to VND
₫--
|1 BONZI to AUD
A$--
|1 BONZI to GBP
￡--
|1 BONZI to EUR
€--
|1 BONZI to USD
$--
|1 BONZI to MYR
RM--
|1 BONZI to TRY
₺--
|1 BONZI to JPY
¥--
|1 BONZI to RUB
₽--
|1 BONZI to INR
₹--
|1 BONZI to IDR
Rp--
|1 BONZI to KRW
₩--
|1 BONZI to PHP
₱--
|1 BONZI to EGP
￡E.--
|1 BONZI to BRL
R$--
|1 BONZI to CAD
C$--
|1 BONZI to BDT
৳--
|1 BONZI to NGN
₦--
|1 BONZI to UAH
₴--
|1 BONZI to VES
Bs--
|1 BONZI to PKR
Rs--
|1 BONZI to KZT
₸--
|1 BONZI to THB
฿--
|1 BONZI to TWD
NT$--
|1 BONZI to AED
د.إ--
|1 BONZI to CHF
Fr--
|1 BONZI to HKD
HK$--
|1 BONZI to MAD
.د.م--
|1 BONZI to MXN
$--