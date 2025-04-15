Bonsai Coin Price (BONSAICOIN)
The live price of Bonsai Coin (BONSAICOIN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 640.25K USD. BONSAICOIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bonsai Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Bonsai Coin price change within the day is -0.21%
- It has a circulating supply of 17.02T USD
Get real-time price updates of the BONSAICOIN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BONSAICOIN price information.
During today, the price change of Bonsai Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bonsai Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bonsai Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bonsai Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.21%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-19.27%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-49.25%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bonsai Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.04%
-0.21%
-4.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$BONSAICOIN is a community token that adds real bonsai to the ecosystem under the theme “We make Bonsai.” Overview ・Token Name: BONSAI COIN ・Symbol: $BONSAICOIN ・Supported Chain: Astar zkEVM ・Issuance: 803,100,000,000,000 ・Issuer: Hyper Dimension Limited (BVI) ・Contract Address: 0x90E3F8e749dBD40286AB29AecD1E8487Db4a8785 Allocation ・Fundraising: 1% ・Community: 75% *1% is at TGE, 74% in subsequent rounds ・Liquidity: 6% ・Team: 17% *Cliff 12 months, Besting 36 months ・Advisor: 1% *0.1% at TGE, 1 month cliff, 23 months besting Tokenomics ・Buyback from Bonsai Profits ・BONSAI 100 Ketsu ・Get $BONSAICOIN Buyback from Bonsai Profits $BONSAICOIN is a community token that adds a “real bonsai market” to the ecosystem. $BONSAICOIN aim to increase the value of itself by buying and burning $BONSAICOIN from the market with a portion of the profits from the sales of the partner bonsai gardens and bonsai stores. Frequency: Once a year *next in 2025 Partner: BONSAI NFT CLUB *to be added BONSAI 100 Ketsu A ranking system that is activated when $BONSAICOIN has a “market capitalization of $100M or more”. Definition of BONSAI 100 outstanding Condition 1: Market capitalization of $100M or more for $BONSAICOIN Condition 2: Total*1,000USD (500USD on each side) or more liquidity provided to the designated DEX Condition 3: Top 100 liquidity providers (in USD) within the designated DEX BONSAICOIN/USDC pair *Designated DEX: Very Long Swap (*to be added) The 100 Best Holders will receive a seasonal bonsai tree each season as proof of their 100th rank, and will also be eligible for a variety of other benefits. Ranks 1st~10th: Hashira — Pillar 11~30th: Sanjushi — The 30 best 31st~100th: Hyacketsu — Hundred Excellence *Prizes are subject to change according to rank. Get $BONSAICOIN At least once each year*, new $BONSAICOIN will be issued from within the Community Allocation. The amount of new issuance will increase or decrease depending on each wallet’s activity over the past year and other factors. *One issue will always take place on New Year’s Day each year. Stay tuned for more details! Roadmap Roadmap for $BONSAICOIN based on the aforementioned tokenomics. 2024 Q3: TGE, BONSAI 100 Ketsustarted Q4: Send 100 Ketsu Bonsai, Get $BONSAICOIN snapshot 2025 Q1: Get $BONSAICOIN Q2: Art x Bonsai sales Q3: Buyback & Burn Q4: Get $BONSAICOIN snapshot Repeat from * onwards
