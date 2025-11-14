BONKFOLIO (BONKFOLIO) Tokenomics

Page last updated: 2025-11-14 02:19:37 (UTC+8)
Market Cap:
$ 5.61K
Total Supply:
$ 999.85M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.85M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 5.61K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
BONKFOLIO (BONKFOLIO) Information

We are IRL Hedge Fund DAO — powered by DAOs.Fun and fueled by BONK.

A meme-fueled investment collective, born to ape early and hard into the Let’sBonk Launchpad ecosystem. No VC suits, no gatekeepers, just pure community-powered chaos.

We’re not just investing — we’re weaponizing memes, charts, and vibes.

We:

Buy BONK and support the BONK economy directly from the Let’sBonk Launchpad

Sniff out alpha before the crowd gets a whiff

Deploy fast with DAO-based decision-making

Go hard or go home, with no mercy for mid

No rules. No red tape. Just early entries, high conviction, and shared wins.

We’re here to dominate the BONK ecosystem — not politely, but loudly.

Official Website:
https://bonkfolio.pro/

BONKFOLIO (BONKFOLIO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of BONKFOLIO (BONKFOLIO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BONKFOLIO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BONKFOLIO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand BONKFOLIO's tokenomics, explore BONKFOLIO token's live price!

BONKFOLIO Price Prediction

Want to know where BONKFOLIO might be heading? Our BONKFOLIO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

