BONKFOLIO (BONKFOLIO) Tokenomics
BONKFOLIO (BONKFOLIO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for BONKFOLIO (BONKFOLIO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
BONKFOLIO (BONKFOLIO) Information
We are IRL Hedge Fund DAO — powered by DAOs.Fun and fueled by BONK.
A meme-fueled investment collective, born to ape early and hard into the Let’sBonk Launchpad ecosystem. No VC suits, no gatekeepers, just pure community-powered chaos.
We’re not just investing — we’re weaponizing memes, charts, and vibes.
We:
Buy BONK and support the BONK economy directly from the Let’sBonk Launchpad
Sniff out alpha before the crowd gets a whiff
Deploy fast with DAO-based decision-making
Go hard or go home, with no mercy for mid
No rules. No red tape. Just early entries, high conviction, and shared wins.
We’re here to dominate the BONK ecosystem — not politely, but loudly.
BONKFOLIO (BONKFOLIO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BONKFOLIO (BONKFOLIO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BONKFOLIO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BONKFOLIO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BONKFOLIO's tokenomics, explore BONKFOLIO token's live price!
BONKFOLIO Price Prediction
Want to know where BONKFOLIO might be heading? Our BONKFOLIO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for