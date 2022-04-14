Bonker (BONKER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bonker (BONKER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bonker (BONKER) Information Bonker is a community-driven memecoin launched on the Let's Bonk Launchpad, built around the playful identity of a BONK-themed dog. While it has no intrinsic utility beyond trading, its core focus is cultivating a vibrant, creative community through unique, meme-styled artwork and grassroots engagement. Bonker aims to onboard emerging digital artists and notable figures in the Web3 space to grow cultural relevance and stay true to the fun-first spirit of memecoins. It is a pure expression of internet culture and speculative participation, with no promises of financial returns or utility. Official Website: https://thebonkeronsol.com/ Buy BONKER Now!

Bonker (BONKER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bonker (BONKER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 259.69K $ 259.69K $ 259.69K Total Supply: $ 919.76M $ 919.76M $ 919.76M Circulating Supply: $ 919.76M $ 919.76M $ 919.76M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 259.69K $ 259.69K $ 259.69K All-Time High: $ 0.00117358 $ 0.00117358 $ 0.00117358 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00028054 $ 0.00028054 $ 0.00028054 Learn more about Bonker (BONKER) price

Bonker (BONKER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bonker (BONKER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BONKER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BONKER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BONKER's tokenomics, explore BONKER token's live price!

