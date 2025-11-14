BONKBOY (BONKBOY) Tokenomics
BONKBOY (BONKBOY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
BONKBOY (BONKBOY) Information
$BONKBOY isn’t just another meme coin, it’s a cultural movement built for scale. Born on Solana, it fuses on-chain innovation with real world culture through GameFi, NFTs, trading cards, merch, music, and beyond. With deflationary mechanics that secure long term sustainability and an education platform onboarding the masses into Web3 the right way, BONKBOY is designed for true mass adoption. Backed by a doxxed lead, strengthened by a real world community, and supported off-chain by BonkBoy Ltd through premium products and collaborations, this project is transparent, cultural, and here to stay. For investors, BONKBOY isn’t speculation, it’s a community owned brand with billion dollar potential.
The legacy of BONK lives on through BONKBOY. Grab your red hat and hoodie - it’s that simple.
BONKBOY (BONKBOY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BONKBOY (BONKBOY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BONKBOY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BONKBOY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
