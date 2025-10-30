Bonk Level Saviour (SAVIOUR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.01647876 24H High $ 0.01761048 All Time High $ 0.04502769 Lowest Price $ 0.01567175 Price Change (1H) +0.00% Price Change (1D) -3.77% Price Change (7D) +0.45%

Bonk Level Saviour (SAVIOUR) real-time price is $0.01662405. Over the past 24 hours, SAVIOUR traded between a low of $ 0.01647876 and a high of $ 0.01761048, showing active market volatility. SAVIOUR's all-time high price is $ 0.04502769, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01567175.

In terms of short-term performance, SAVIOUR has changed by +0.00% over the past hour, -3.77% over 24 hours, and +0.45% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Bonk Level Saviour (SAVIOUR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 281.05K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 281.05K Circulation Supply 17.00M Total Supply 16,997,476.683433

The current Market Cap of Bonk Level Saviour is $ 281.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SAVIOUR is 17.00M, with a total supply of 16997476.683433. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 281.05K.