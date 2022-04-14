Bonecoin (BONECOIN) Tokenomics
BONECOIN is the utility token on SOL that is used as the currency inside of the bonerverse. We have an online game, AI video generator, a betting market, and much more coming. We leverage BONECOIN as the currency inside of our closed ecosystem. We continue to evolve our AI generation tools with the best models available. We are expanding into new markets. We are the ones who make the memes. Pop a boner, and join us today.
Understanding the tokenomics of Bonecoin (BONECOIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BONECOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BONECOIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.