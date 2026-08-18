Bondex Price Today

The live Bondex (BDXN) price today is $ 0, with a 0.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current BDXN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BDXN.

Bondex currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 58,606, with a circulating supply of 160.00M BDXN. During the last 24 hours, BDXN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.423103, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BDXN moved -1.03% in the last hour and -4.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 25.85K.

Bondex (BDXN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 58.61K$ 58.61K $ 58.61K Volume (24H) $ 25.85K$ 25.85K $ 25.85K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 366.29K$ 366.29K $ 366.29K Circulation Supply 160.00M 160.00M 160.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Bondex is $ 58.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 25.85K. The circulating supply of BDXN is 160.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 366.29K.