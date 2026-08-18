What is the current price of BOMO on Base?

BOMO on Base is trading at £, experiencing a price movement of -0.20% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of BOMO on Base is £0.0162064556356382025000, while the ATL is £. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of BOMO today?

The market capitalization sits at £12270.0815498697840000, placing the asset at rank #6693 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is BOMO on Base's market participation?

The asset has generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with BOMO.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 500000000.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does BOMO on Base fall under?

BOMO on Base is part of the Meme,Base Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact BOMO's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables BOMO to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.