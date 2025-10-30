BOMET (BOMET) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00086403 24H High $ 0.00098037 All Time High $ 0.00193848 Lowest Price $ 0.0003551 Price Change (1H) -0.83% Price Change (1D) -10.28% Price Change (7D) -26.12%

BOMET (BOMET) real-time price is $0.00087182. Over the past 24 hours, BOMET traded between a low of $ 0.00086403 and a high of $ 0.00098037, showing active market volatility. BOMET's all-time high price is $ 0.00193848, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0003551.

In terms of short-term performance, BOMET has changed by -0.83% over the past hour, -10.28% over 24 hours, and -26.12% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BOMET (BOMET) Market Information

Market Cap $ 523.09K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 523.09K Circulation Supply 600.00M Total Supply 600,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BOMET is $ 523.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BOMET is 600.00M, with a total supply of 600000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 523.09K.