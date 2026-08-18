Which blockchain network does Bombie run on?

Bombie operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of BOMB?

The token is priced at £, marking a price movement of -24.69% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Bombie belong to?

Bombie falls under the Gaming (GameFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Telegram Apps,TON Ecosystem,Action Games,Binance Wallet IDO category. This classification helps investors compare BOMB with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Bombie?

Its market capitalization is £213400.28394349860000, placing the asset at rank #3789. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of BOMB is currently circulating?

There are 9000000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Bombie today?

Over the past day, BOMB generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Bombie fluctuated between £ and £, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.