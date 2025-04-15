BOMB Price (BOMB)
The live price of BOMB (BOMB) today is 0.128723 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 105.23K USD. BOMB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BOMB Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BOMB price change within the day is -2.32%
- It has a circulating supply of 817.51K USD
Get real-time price updates of the BOMB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BOMB price information.
During today, the price change of BOMB to USD was $ -0.003061685118032.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BOMB to USD was $ -0.0279926828.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BOMB to USD was $ -0.0647377830.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BOMB to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.003061685118032
|-2.32%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0279926828
|-21.74%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0647377830
|-50.29%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BOMB: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.36%
-2.32%
+4.73%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The world's first self-destructing currency. BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. 1) There were originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence. 2) Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed. 3) There will never be newly minted Bomb. The intention is not to be used as a transactional currency, but rather a consistent and decentralized store of value. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous hyperdeflation, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BOMB to VND
₫3,300.586443
|1 BOMB to AUD
A$0.20080788
|1 BOMB to GBP
￡0.09654225
|1 BOMB to EUR
€0.11327624
|1 BOMB to USD
$0.128723
|1 BOMB to MYR
RM0.56766843
|1 BOMB to TRY
₺4.89662292
|1 BOMB to JPY
¥18.41253792
|1 BOMB to RUB
₽10.58746675
|1 BOMB to INR
₹11.02641218
|1 BOMB to IDR
Rp2,145.38247518
|1 BOMB to KRW
₩182.84458535
|1 BOMB to PHP
₱7.31661532
|1 BOMB to EGP
￡E.6.56358577
|1 BOMB to BRL
R$0.75302955
|1 BOMB to CAD
C$0.17763774
|1 BOMB to BDT
৳15.63855727
|1 BOMB to NGN
₦206.61714899
|1 BOMB to UAH
₴5.31368544
|1 BOMB to VES
Bs9.139333
|1 BOMB to PKR
Rs36.1068015
|1 BOMB to KZT
₸66.66049278
|1 BOMB to THB
฿4.30835881
|1 BOMB to TWD
NT$4.17319966
|1 BOMB to AED
د.إ0.47241341
|1 BOMB to CHF
Fr0.10426563
|1 BOMB to HKD
HK$0.99760325
|1 BOMB to MAD
.د.م1.19197498
|1 BOMB to MXN
$2.58475784