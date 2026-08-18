BOLD Price Today

The live BOLD (BOLD) price today is $ 1.0, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current BOLD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.0 per BOLD.

BOLD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 30,718,509, with a circulating supply of 30.71M BOLD. During the last 24 hours, BOLD traded between $ 0.999468 (low) and $ 1.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.013, while the all-time low was $ 0.982941.

In short-term performance, BOLD moved +0.00% in the last hour and +0.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 495.75K.

BOLD (BOLD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 30.72M$ 30.72M $ 30.72M Volume (24H) $ 495.75K$ 495.75K $ 495.75K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 30.72M$ 30.72M $ 30.72M Circulation Supply 30.71M 30.71M 30.71M Total Supply 30,707,696.78762788 30,707,696.78762788 30,707,696.78762788

The current Market Cap of BOLD is $ 30.72M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 495.75K. The circulating supply of BOLD is 30.71M, with a total supply of 30707696.78762788. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.72M.