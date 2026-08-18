Bojak Price Today

The live Bojak (BOJAK) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BOJAK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BOJAK.

Bojak currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 21,723, with a circulating supply of 1.00B BOJAK. During the last 24 hours, BOJAK traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BOJAK moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Bojak (BOJAK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 21.72K$ 21.72K $ 21.72K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21.72K$ 21.72K $ 21.72K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Bojak is $ 21.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BOJAK is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.72K.