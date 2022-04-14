BOGUS (BOGUS) Tokenomics
BOGUS is a lifestyle coin that is aimed at normalizing and humanizing the cryptocurrency trading industry. We believe many culturecoins are driven around hype or the picture of an animal; instead, we are driven by a thesis that everything is BOGUS and to create a community where members feel empowered to share examples in their life that is BOGUS.
We are also using the token to reflect on the industry and create awareness on how we've grown and matured. For example, on our roadmap, we are developing a program to collect "valueless" non-fungible token art -- or create a BOGUS art collection as we say. Art that was previously sold for exorbitant amounts, many NFTs are now worthless, at least financially. While they may no longer maintain financial value, those tokens retain value in being historical artifacts in the digital art space. Nevertheless, the early speculative nature of NFTs was BOGUS, so the goal of this art collection is to self-reflect on the industries BOGUS behavior while honoring the art created by artists.
Overall, our goal is steady growth that is focused on the community and embracing what is BOGUS in this world.
Understanding the tokenomics of BOGUS (BOGUS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BOGUS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BOGUS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
