BOGUS is a lifestyle coin that is aimed at normalizing and humanizing the cryptocurrency trading industry. We believe many culturecoins are driven around hype or the picture of an animal; instead, we are driven by a thesis that everything is BOGUS and to create a community where members feel empowered to share examples in their life that is BOGUS. We are also using the token to reflect on the industry and create awareness on how we've grown and matured. For example, on our roadmap, we are developing a program to collect "valueless" non-fungible token art -- or create a BOGUS art collection as we say. Art that was previously sold for exorbitant amounts, many NFTs are now worthless, at least financially. While they may no longer maintain financial value, those tokens retain value in being historical artifacts in the digital art space. Nevertheless, the early speculative nature of NFTs was BOGUS, so the goal of this art collection is to self-reflect on the industries BOGUS behavior while honoring the art created by artists. Overall, our goal is steady growth that is focused on the community and embracing what is BOGUS in this world.
