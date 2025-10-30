Body Scan AI (SCANAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00039345, 24H High $ 0.00042399, All Time High $ 0.00276659, Lowest Price $ 0.00020619, Price Change (1H) -0.77%, Price Change (1D) -6.13%, Price Change (7D) -27.75%

Body Scan AI (SCANAI) real-time price is $0.00039616. Over the past 24 hours, SCANAI traded between a low of $ 0.00039345 and a high of $ 0.00042399, showing active market volatility. SCANAI's all-time high price is $ 0.00276659, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00020619.

In terms of short-term performance, SCANAI has changed by -0.77% over the past hour, -6.13% over 24 hours, and -27.75% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Body Scan AI (SCANAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 395.58K, Volume (24H) --, Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 395.58K, Circulation Supply 999.86M, Total Supply 999,861,131.99649

The current Market Cap of Body Scan AI is $ 395.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SCANAI is 999.86M, with a total supply of 999861131.99649. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 395.58K.