Bodega (BODEGA) Information Bodega Market is an open-source prediction market protocol built on the Cardano blockchain. It allows users to create, participate, and trade in markets based on the outcomes of future events. By leveraging the unique capabilities of Cardano’s smart contract infrastructure, Bodega Market provides a secure, low-cost, and highly scalable platform for forecasting real-world outcomes. The protocol aims to redefine prediction markets by ensuring trustlessness, transparency, and accessibility for users worldwide. Official Website: https://www.bodegacardano.org/ Whitepaper: https://medium.com/@bodegacardano/bodega-market-litepaper-a-new-frontier-for-prediction-markets-7fe052093c6a Buy BODEGA Now!

Bodega (BODEGA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bodega (BODEGA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 6.86M $ 6.86M $ 6.86M Total Supply: $ 25.00M $ 25.00M $ 25.00M Circulating Supply: $ 20.50M $ 20.50M $ 20.50M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.37M $ 8.37M $ 8.37M All-Time High: $ 0.648917 $ 0.648917 $ 0.648917 All-Time Low: $ 0.075832 $ 0.075832 $ 0.075832 Current Price: $ 0.334777 $ 0.334777 $ 0.334777 Learn more about Bodega (BODEGA) price

Bodega (BODEGA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bodega (BODEGA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BODEGA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BODEGA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BODEGA's tokenomics, explore BODEGA token's live price!

