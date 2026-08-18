Bobina Price Today

The live Bobina (BOBINA) price today is $ 0.00521681, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current BOBINA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00521681 per BOBINA.

Bobina currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 52,168, with a circulating supply of 10.00M BOBINA. During the last 24 hours, BOBINA traded between $ 0.00520408 (low) and $ 0.00526595 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01022839, while the all-time low was $ 0.00454648.

In short-term performance, BOBINA moved -- in the last hour and -18.52% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 52.72.

Bobina (BOBINA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 52.17K$ 52.17K $ 52.17K Volume (24H) $ 52.72$ 52.72 $ 52.72 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 52.17K$ 52.17K $ 52.17K Circulation Supply 10.00M 10.00M 10.00M Total Supply 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Bobina is $ 52.17K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 52.72. The circulating supply of BOBINA is 10.00M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 52.17K.