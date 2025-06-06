BOBER Price (BOBER)
The live price of BOBER (BOBER) today is 0.00039683 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.76M USD. BOBER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BOBER Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BOBER price change within the day is -17.13%
- It has a circulating supply of 6.97B USD
Get real-time price updates of the BOBER to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BOBER price information.
During today, the price change of BOBER to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BOBER to USD was $ +0.0001721692.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BOBER to USD was $ +0.0004105714.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BOBER to USD was $ +0.0000472480058963483.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-17.13%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001721692
|+43.39%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0004105714
|+103.46%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0000472480058963483
|+13.52%
Discover the latest price analysis of BOBER: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.94%
-17.13%
+22.42%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Meme token created by some members of the MultiversX team and some community members.
