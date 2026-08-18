Boardwalk Price (BWLK)
The live Boardwalk (BWLK) price today is $ 0.309113, with a 0.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current BWLK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.309113 per BWLK.
Boardwalk currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 924,180, with a circulating supply of 2.99M BWLK. During the last 24 hours, BWLK traded between $ 0.308943 (low) and $ 0.313402 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.356127, while the all-time low was $ 0.259596.
In short-term performance, BWLK moved -- in the last hour and -4.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 18.57.
The current Market Cap of Boardwalk is $ 924.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 18.57. The circulating supply of BWLK is 2.99M, with a total supply of 2989774.9621563894. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 924.18K.
--
+0.10%
-4.30%
-4.30%
During today, the price change of Boardwalk to USD was $ +0.00032432.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Boardwalk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Boardwalk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Boardwalk to USD was --.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00032432
|+0.10%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|--
|--
In 2040, the price of Boardwalk could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Boardwalk is a permissionless, community-centered fee-protection protocol for launching, discovering, and participating in token economies. Issuers create a launch, define its rules up front, and auction a new token under visible mechanics. If the auction reaches its graduation threshold, the raised asset pairs with the token supply to seed permanently locked liquidity, and the token moves into a live economy. If the threshold isn't met, contributors can claim a full refund.
The protocol facilitates launches end-to-end in one place: auction, liquidity seeding, LP participation, fee routing, and vote direction. Issuers choose between two launch paths — Express, a 24-hour auction with streamlined defaults, and Advanced, a 7-day auction with configurable vesting, multiple fee recipients, and an optional referrer. Liquidity providers of tokens launched through Boardwalk can earn from up to three sources: normal swap fees, a dedicated fee-stream from all token swaps and transfers, and a share of the vesting allocation if vesting was configured into the launch. Liquidity providers also earn Participation Points the longer they stay staked, which increase their relative claim on fee and vesting streams over time.
Economies launched through Boardwalk include fee protections at the token level. The fee is built into the token itself, so it applies to onchain movement across any venue where the token trades — not just a single app. This makes it uneconomical for outside actors using sophisticated strategies to take fees away from the intended economy. Once the launch is live, core fee percentages are fixed by protocol design.
Boardwalk is also where the people who support a launch over time come together. Café Boardwalk, a public web forum tied to every launch on the protocol, gives contributors, issuers, and third-party supporters — liquidity providers, growth contributors, security reviewers, treasury-management services, and public-good contributors — a built-in space to ask questions, post updates, and coordinate. The Café is a discussion surface, not an onchain mechanism: participation there does not change launch rules, fee routing, vesting, or voting weight.
BWLK is Boardwalk's deflationary protocol token. BWLK functions as a consumption token, burned by users across all chains to launch a token economy and influence project discovery through Upvoting and Downvoting. BWLK can be staked to vote-direct a portion of protocol fees. Each weekly epoch, stakers vote-direct designated fees toward one of four outcomes — BWLK Buy & Burn, Route to Operations Reserve, Perma-Lock BWLK/ETH liquidity, and Route to BWLK Stakers. Voting is winner-take-all, with votes in one epoch directing the fees collected in the next.
Onchain starts here.
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What is the current price of Boardwalk?
Boardwalk is trading at £0.22777933032748425000, experiencing a price movement of 0.10% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.
How does today's price compare to historical levels?
The ATH of Boardwalk is £0.26242302837970575000, while the ATL is £0.19129122047825100000. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.
What is the overall valuation of BWLK today?
The market capitalization sits at £681010.18560220500000, placing the asset at rank #2716 among all cryptocurrencies.
How active is Boardwalk's market participation?
The asset has generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with BWLK.
What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?
With 2989774.9621563894 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.
What category does Boardwalk fall under?
Boardwalk is part of the Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Robinhood Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.
How does -- impact BWLK's value proposition?
Operating on the -- network enables BWLK to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.
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