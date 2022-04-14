Discover key insights into BNSD Finance (BNSD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

BNSD Finance (BNSD) Information

Users would get yield in the form of BNSD (BNS defi) a token which we have released specific to this.

What are the salient features of BNSD:

Super high APYs

Multiple pools in which you can farm

Extremely Deflationary release overtime

Halving built in. 4 halvings happening where block rewards reduce.

Block rewards start with 1000 rewards per ETH block of BNSD and then reduce based on halving in the following fashion

1000 - 500 1 day from genesis block

500 - 250 7 days

250-125 30 days

125 - 100 90 days

Just 4% of rewards are reserved for dev funds. This is lowest in comparison across other defi projects like Sushi

Best part 50% of the dev funds are used for buying bns on a periodic basis

Contract is super clean as there is no mint function there except for the block rewards which are happening every block. So there is no risk associated with it. No time lock needed as only BNSChef can mint rewards and those rewards are specific to block"