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The live BNBOFLEGENDS price today is 0 USD.BOL market cap is 137,436 USD. Track real-time BOL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live BNBOFLEGENDS price today is 0 USD.BOL market cap is 137,436 USD. Track real-time BOL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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BNBOFLEGENDS Logo

BNBOFLEGENDS Price (BOL)

Unlisted

1 BOL to USD Live Price:

$0.00015061
$0.00015061$0.00015061
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
BNBOFLEGENDS (BOL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:59:09 (UTC+8)

BNBOFLEGENDS Price Today

The live BNBOFLEGENDS (BOL) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BOL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BOL.

BNBOFLEGENDS currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 137,436, with a circulating supply of 912.55M BOL. During the last 24 hours, BOL traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00108371, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BOL moved -- in the last hour and +0.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.58.

BNBOFLEGENDS (BOL) Market Information

$ 137.44K
$ 137.44K$ 137.44K

$ 2.58
$ 2.58$ 2.58

$ 137.44K
$ 137.44K$ 137.44K

912.55M
912.55M 912.55M

912,545,878.4009236
912,545,878.4009236 912,545,878.4009236

The current Market Cap of BNBOFLEGENDS is $ 137.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.58. The circulating supply of BOL is 912.55M, with a total supply of 912545878.4009236. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 137.44K.

BNBOFLEGENDS Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.00108371
$ 0.00108371$ 0.00108371

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

+0.77%

+0.77%

BNBOFLEGENDS (BOL) Price History USD

During today, the price change of BNBOFLEGENDS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BNBOFLEGENDS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BNBOFLEGENDS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BNBOFLEGENDS to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 0+6.49%
60 Days$ 0-3.64%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for BNBOFLEGENDS

BNBOFLEGENDS (BOL) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BOL in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
BNBOFLEGENDS (BOL) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of BNBOFLEGENDS could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price BNBOFLEGENDS will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BOL price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking BNBOFLEGENDS Price Prediction.

What is BNBOFLEGENDS (BOL)

a decentralized Web3 game on the BNB Smart Chain. Mint and fuse on-chain to craft and upgrade your NFT heroes, deploying them into fair battles. VRF ensures transparent randomness for every action—from damage tracking to Last Hit rewards—all recorded on-chain for true ownership without centralized interference.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About BNBOFLEGENDS

What is BNBOFLEGENDS's current price?

BNBOFLEGENDS trades at £, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of BOL?

With a market cap of £101273.90320979100000, BOL is ranked #4611 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does BNBOFLEGENDS generate daily?

It recorded £-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of BOL?

There are 912545878.4009236 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

BNBOFLEGENDS fluctuated between £0E-15 and £0E-15, reflecting daily volatility.

How does BNBOFLEGENDS compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is £0.0007985647257449475000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence BOL?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Gaming (GameFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Strategy Games category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does BOL behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BNBOFLEGENDS

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 21:59:09 (UTC+8)

BNBOFLEGENDS (BOL) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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